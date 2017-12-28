Editor's Choice Pictures
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against Bolivia's government new hemore
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Imore
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron anmore
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicmore
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Bmore
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Pmore
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and his wife Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a photo in front of their tempomore
President Donald Trump greets members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue squads at one of their stations in Wemore
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from themore
Emergency Ministry members and policemen are seen outside a supermarket after an explosion in St Petersburg, Rmore
A suspect is pictured inside a drug den during a raid by agents of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in more
Children are seen in an ambulance during a medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta more
New York Yemeni Americans demonstrate in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban and recent denials ofmore
Manuela Moelgg of Italy in action during the first run of the women's alpine slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing Wmore
Four Link Systems, Inc's fully electric foldable vehicle 'Earth-1' which was designed by Kunio Okawara, famousmore
Visitors walk on the newly opened 488-metre-long glass suspension bridge at Hongyagu attraction in Pingshan, Hmore
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the more
People are seen through balloons as they make their way at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of more
Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts after missing a catch during the third day of the fourth Ashes crickmore
A resident walks on 10th Street after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Robemore
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after their game against the Boston College Eagles in the 2017 Pinstrimore
Fish farmers catch fish in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman watches the sun rise behind the Shard from Primrose hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Drugs suspects are seen sleeping inside a detention cell of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in more
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.