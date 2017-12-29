エディション:
Editors Choice Pictures

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Navy personnel of People's Liberation Army (PLA) wave at their brides during a mass wedding at a military base in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
Navy personnel of People's Liberation Army (PLA) wave at their brides during a mass wedding at a military base in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A cyclist is seen amid heavy fog in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
A cyclist is seen amid heavy fog in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Religious Jews attend a special prayer for rain at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
Religious Jews attend a special prayer for rain at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A vehicle is seen on a solar panel expressway during its opening in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
A vehicle is seen on a solar panel expressway during its opening in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Buildings are seen as fog blankets the city of Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
Buildings are seen as fog blankets the city of Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a picture in a tent decorated with blankets just after getting married at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The newly wed couple, both from the village of Foyra Bazar in Maungdaw township that was burnt by the Myanmar military, fled with their families and other Rohingya some three months ago, Saddam Hussein said. They knew each other from before escaping from Myanmar and were planning to get married but managed to do so only now, as refugees living in the overcrowded Kutupalong refugee camp. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a picture in a tent decorated with blankets just after getting married at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The newly wed couple, both from the village of Foyra Bazar in Maungdaw township that was burnt by the Myanmar military, fled with their families and other Rohingya some three months ago, Saddam Hussein said. They knew each other from before escaping from Myanmar and were planning to get married but managed to do so only now, as refugees living in the overcrowded Kutupalong refugee camp. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A privately-owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
A privately-owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
President Trump greets members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue squads at one of their stations in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
President Trump greets members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue squads at one of their stations in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Fish farmers catch fish in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Fish farmers catch fish in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Children are seen in an ambulance during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Children are seen in an ambulance during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People are seen through balloons as they make their way at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
People are seen through balloons as they make their way at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A suspect is pictured inside a drug den during a raid by agents of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
A suspect is pictured inside a drug den during a raid by agents of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli Prison Service personnel at Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 29日 Friday
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli Prison Service personnel at Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Manuela Moelgg of Italy in action during the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Manuela Moelgg of Italy in action during the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
