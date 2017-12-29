Editors Choice Pictures
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicmore
Navy personnel of People's Liberation Army (PLA) wave at their brides during a mass wedding at a military basemore
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against Bolivia's government new hemore
A cyclist is seen amid heavy fog in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Religious Jews attend a special prayer for rain at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvumore
A vehicle is seen on a solar panel expressway during its opening in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Smore
Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddimore
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire in Bronx, New York. REUTERmore
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Buildings are seen as fog blankets the city of Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a picture in a tent decorated with blankmore
A privately-owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron anmore
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Bmore
President Trump greets members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue squads at one of their stations in West Palmmore
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Pmore
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from themore
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the more
Fish farmers catch fish in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Children are seen in an ambulance during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta tomore
People are seen through balloons as they make their way at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of more
A suspect is pictured inside a drug den during a raid by agents of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in more
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli Prison Service personnel at Ofer more
Manuela Moelgg of Italy in action during the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Imore
Editors Choice Pictures
