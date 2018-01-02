Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
The numbers "2018" are written in the air with a sparkler on a roadside while cars drive along the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga district outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties hold flares as they take part in a rally to mark the 109th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi (R) enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli Prison Service personnel at Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
Burnt cars are seen in what remains of the multi-storey car park, where a large fire destroyed many cars on Sunday, in King's Dock, Liverpool, Britain. Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
A devotee lights a cigaret to a figure of Santa Muerte or The Saint of Death during the first prayer of the New Year at Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
Members of a marching band take a break before performing during the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year's swimming event in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
A woman prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, with their son Barron, arrive for a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the Hindu month of Magh, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their first goal against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
Revelers brace freezing cold temperatures in Times Square ahead of New Year's celebrations in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
Fireworks explode over the towers of the St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle to mark the first day of the new year in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
A conservator shows a 2,700-year-old clay seal impression which archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority say belonged to a biblical governor of Jerusalem and was unearthed in excavations in the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
A seagull stands on a fountain in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
The first sun of the New Year rises behind the 62 storey Bharia Icon Tower, which is still under construction, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a New Year's Day speech. KCNA / via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 1日 Monday
A high wave crashes on the protecting wall at the fishing harbour in Pornic, France as Carmen storm hits the French Atlantic coast. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 Tuesday
