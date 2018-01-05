Editors Choice Pictures
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lamore
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A boy sleds down a Beacon Hill street during Storm Grayson in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by Press Secretary Sarah Hucmore
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket testmore
Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snomore
Labourers clean an open drain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Aliaksandra Sasnovich�of Belarus celebrates defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova�in their women's semi-finamore
Rohingya refugee children sit inside a classroom at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more
Men struggle against wind and snow as they push a shopping cart across 125th street in upper Manhattan. REUmore
Ezzeya Daraghmeh, an 82-year-old Palestinian woman who said she has kept parts of her hair she cut over 67 yeamore
A wholesaler checks the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auctmore
Relatives of slain persons react at a crime scene where their loved ones were gunned down by unknown assailantmore
Commemorative gifts ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen dispmore
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Damore
Boys stands near a damaged site after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria. REUTERS/Bassamore
West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta in action against Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man takes a picture as high waves hit the waterfront in Marseille after storm Eleanor hit France. REUTERS/Jemore
A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERmore
A police officer in civilian clothing arranges packages of cocaine, seized from a ship stopped in internationamore
A demonstrator gives a flower to a riot police officer during a rally protest against Bolivia's government newmore
David Harris uses a chainsaw to clear a tree that fell on a neighbour's home as heavy rain and gusting winds fmore
Tourists pose with the charging bull statue during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ride their camels during rehearsals for the Republic Day parmore
Workers remove snow during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Skiers take flight at Four Hills
Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.
Florida wildlife 'cold stunned' by weather
Iguanas and turtles stunned by cold temperatures are rescued in Florida.
Top Google searches of 2017
The ten most searched people and events last year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Along the Korean DMZ
Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
Frozen falls
The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.
Bus plunges off cliff in Peru
At least 48 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff north of the capital Lima.