写真 | 2018年 01月 9日 22:00 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

President Trump participates in the national anthem before the NCAA College Football Playoff Championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump participates in the national anthem before the NCAA College Football Playoff Championship gamemore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
President Trump participates in the national anthem before the NCAA College Football Playoff Championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Alabama Crimson Tide player celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide player celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a selfie as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a selfie as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Daniel Nosiglia Jager of Bolivia drives his KTM during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Daniel Nosiglia Jager of Bolivia drives his KTM during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Fire Department of New York firemen work on a six-alarm fire in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fire Department of New York firemen work on a six-alarm fire in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pedestrian walks in front of riot policemen at the Bolivian Vice Presidency during a rally protest against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A pedestrian walks in front of riot policemen at the Bolivian Vice Presidency during a rally protest against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Sheep are herded at a photovoltaic power plant in Allonnes near Le Mans, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sheep are herded at a photovoltaic power plant in Allonnes near Le Mans, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rebecca Hickson and Sarah Turnbull pose for photographs after being married in a ceremony in Newcastle, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

Rebecca Hickson and Sarah Turnbull pose for photographs after being married in a ceremony in Newcastle, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose during their visit to the Forbidden City, in Beijing. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose during their visit to the Forbidden City, in Beijing. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Swans are seen on the Swan lake at Rongcheng national swan nature reserve in Weihai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Swans are seen on the Swan lake at Rongcheng national swan nature reserve in Weihai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Salvadoran immigrant Mirna Portillo waits for an elevator after a news conference at the New York Immigration Coalition following President Trump's announcement to end the Temporary Protection Status for Salvadoran immigrants in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Salvadoran immigrant Mirna Portillo waits for an elevator after a news conference at the New York Immigration Coalition following President Trump's announcement to end the Temporary Protection Status for Salvadoran immigrants in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Judges take part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the legal year in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Judges take part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the legal year in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Sony's Aibo robotic dogs are displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Sony's Aibo robotic dogs are displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Heba Amouri, mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son, Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Heba Amouri, mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son, Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception for Sternsinger (carol singers) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception for Sternsinger (carol singers) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Smoke is seen from Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil that caught ablaze after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China's Ministry of Transport/via REUTERS

Smoke is seen from Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil that caught ablaze after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China's Ministry of Transport/via REUTERS
A Rohingya refugee child looks from inside a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Rohingya refugee child looks from inside a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A shed and line of trees can be seen in a paddock on a farm located on the outskirts of Melbourne in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A shed and line of trees can be seen in a paddock on a farm located on the outskirts of Melbourne in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores the game-winning touchdown during overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores the game-winning touchdown during overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
The North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, cross the concrete border to attend a meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

The North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, cross the concrete border to attend a meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Forensic officials inspect inside a burnt restaurant after a fire in which, according to local media, five people died in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Forensic officials inspect inside a burnt restaurant after a fire in which, according to local media, five people died in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A migrant cries while being rescued by Libyan coast guards off the coast of Garabulli, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A migrant cries while being rescued by Libyan coast guards off the coast of Garabulli, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
The St. Lambertus church in the village of Immerath is demolished for the expansion of the nearby opencast brown coal mine of German power supplier RWE, in Immerath, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The St. Lambertus church in the village of Immerath is demolished for the expansion of the nearby opencast brown coal mine of German power supplier RWE, in Immerath, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
