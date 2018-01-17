Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province, Philippine. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly-remodeled Pyongyang Teacher Training College. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon arrives for an interview by the House Intelligence Committee investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su, Vice Chairman of Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, crosses the concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Dr. Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash during another mild eruption in Legazpi City, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Riot policemen block access at a camp of supporters of Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili near the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksym Tebukhukhov

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita,representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A crocodile that has had a motorcycle tyre arouund its neck for at least 2 years, sunbaths on a beach in Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet as raindrops are seen, outside her family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A giraffe is seen during a photocall for the presentation of the 42nd International festival circus of Monte Carlo in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Visitors are seen at the exhibition "What Were You Wearing?" that showcases the stories of U.S. student rape victims through representations of the outfits they wore during their assault, in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Luc Abalo of France and goalkeeper Viachaslau Saldatsenka of Belarus in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
