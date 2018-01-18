Editors Choice Pictures

Drayang dancer Lhaden, 38, prepares to leave her house and go to work in a bar in the capital city of Thimphu, Bhutan. Lhaden, a divorced mother-of-two, dances until midnight, and like thousands of her compatriots, is struggling to make ends meet. "I'm not happy or sad about things, I have no other choice," she said. Lhaden, who earns $125 a month, is counting the pennies. "I live in such a small flat so I can afford food and clothes." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

