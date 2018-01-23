Editor's Choice Pictures
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syrmore
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim more
A mother and her three year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after thmore
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chimore
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protmore
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in themore
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Smore
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili attends a court hearing in Kiev,more
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, inmore
Elena Duminica braids Mihaela Dragan's hair before performing in their play "Gadjo Dildo", during the "Roma Thmore
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mmore
A flock of Common Teal fly across a wetland on a winter day on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismaimore
A man pours water as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a marketplace on the outskirts of Kolkatamore
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment after sustaining an injury whilst scoring their sixth goal more
An Indian soldier stands guard next to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter mornimore
A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child exchanges a toy gun during a voluntary disarming program run by the government with the support of themore
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalimore
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to the character of Minnie Mouse at the unveimore
Stephen Adamu, representing Ghana, competes during the African Wintersports Cup, an integration project luge rmore
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action during the Men's EHF European Handball Champimore
Wearing Kangoo jump boots, federal worker Tameka Green passes the White House as she exercises on her way to wmore
People visit a skating rink on the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Strmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
