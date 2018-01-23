エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 23日 21:57 JST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A mother and her three year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A mother and her three year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Elena Duminica braids Mihaela Dragan's hair before performing in their play "Gadjo Dildo", during the "Roma Theatre is not Nomadic" tour, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Elena Duminica braids Mihaela Dragan's hair before performing in their play "Gadjo Dildo", during the "Roma Theatre is not Nomadic" tour, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A flock of Common Teal fly across a wetland on a winter day on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A flock of Common Teal fly across a wetland on a winter day on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man pours water as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a marketplace on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A man pours water as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a marketplace on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment after sustaining an injury whilst scoring their sixth goal against Deportivo La Coruna. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment after sustaining an injury whilst scoring their sixth goal against Deportivo La Coruna. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An Indian soldier stands guard next to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
An Indian soldier stands guard next to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child exchanges a toy gun during a voluntary disarming program run by the government with the support of the Army and the Catholic Church, which aims to swap toy weapons for fluffy toys outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
A child exchanges a toy gun during a voluntary disarming program run by the government with the support of the Army and the Catholic Church, which aims to swap toy weapons for fluffy toys outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to the character of Minnie Mouse at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to the character of Minnie Mouse at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stephen Adamu, representing Ghana, competes during the African Wintersports Cup, an integration project luge race with participants originating from 15 countries, in Kleinarl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Stephen Adamu, representing Ghana, competes during the African Wintersports Cup, an integration project luge race with participants originating from 15 countries, in Kleinarl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action during the Men's EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action during the Men's EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wearing Kangoo jump boots, federal worker Tameka Green passes the White House as she exercises on her way to work during the government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Wearing Kangoo jump boots, federal worker Tameka Green passes the White House as she exercises on her way to work during the government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People visit a skating rink on the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
People visit a skating rink on the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 01月 22日
Our top photos from the past week.

2018年 01月 20日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 01月 19日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 01月 18日

Some 100 women deliver victim impact statements during sentencing for former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple counts of sexual assault.

Up close and personal with famous faces.

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards.

Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.

Our top sports photography of the day.

