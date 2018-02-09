Editors Choice Pictures
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawmore
A general view shows the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A trader reacts near the end of the day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermimore
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Phil more
Bioluminescent phytoplankton is seen along the coastal waters at Big Sur, California. Brian Mack/via REUTERmore
People pose for a picture ahead of the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 games at an ice sculpture park near the Omore
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, more
Revellers dressed in animal costumes stand in front of a house during the annual block party Bicharada as partmore
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
President Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversmore
A child looks at a basket filled with mandarins while workers load merchandise into Humberto Aguilar's truck amore
Performance during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A body of a Hong Kong Canadian is carried out from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwamore
A fisherman brushes his teeth as he stands outside a temporary shelter on the bank of Periyar River, on the oumore
Martti Nomme of Estonia in action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People and cars are seen in old town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rmore
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagomore
Hussein al-Khalaf, 13, reacts as he sits in a classroom at a school in Sahnaya, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/more
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People eat dinner at a market in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A cat stands after being fed by a local resident in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
