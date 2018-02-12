エディション:
Editors Choice Pictures

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in the town of Marea in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, is seen at the scene of the incident outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride as she poses for her own photographer during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Israeli security forces examine the remains of an F-16 Israeli war plane near the Israeli village of Harduf. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Wasps' Dan Robson kicks upfield as Harlequins attempt to block in London. Action Images/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Athletes in action during Women's Cross-Country Skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Rescuers work at the site of a crashed bus in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Revellers from the Peruche Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A checkpoint held by Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Men's Luge Singles at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts at the finish line of the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Men's Luge Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Members of the 'Bloco da Lama' (Block of Mud) group perform on Jabaquara beach, during a carnival festivities in Paraty, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
