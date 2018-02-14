エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 14日 21:35 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 24
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 24
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cell phone in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cell phone in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cell phone in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 24
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump holds a meeting on trade with members of Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump holds a meeting on trade with members of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump holds a meeting on trade with members of Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 24
A reveller from Salgueiro performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Salgueiro performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
A reveller from Salgueiro performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
5 / 24
Models stand during rehearsal before the 3.1 Phillip Lim's 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Models stand during rehearsal before the 3.1 Phillip Lim's 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Models stand during rehearsal before the 3.1 Phillip Lim's 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 24
People dressed as Momotxorros, half bull, half man figures dressed in blood soaked sheepskins, take part in carnival celebrations in Alsasua, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

People dressed as Momotxorros, half bull, half man figures dressed in blood soaked sheepskins, take part in...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
People dressed as Momotxorros, half bull, half man figures dressed in blood soaked sheepskins, take part in carnival celebrations in Alsasua, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 24
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche en Fer (Iron Market), after a fire that affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche en Fer (Iron Market), after a fire that affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 24
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 24
Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 24
North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
12 / 24
Candles and flowers are placed outside Dresden's Frauenkirche cathedral in Dresden to commemorate the World War II bombing of the city, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Candles and flowers are placed outside Dresden's Frauenkirche cathedral in Dresden to commemorate the World...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Candles and flowers are placed outside Dresden's Frauenkirche cathedral in Dresden to commemorate the World War II bombing of the city, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 24
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts as he waits for his training jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts as he waits for his training jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts as he waits for his training jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 24
Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at Nepal Electricity Authority along with his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, a housewife, pose for a picture as they sit inside their shop in Lalitpur, Nepal. Nhuchhe was 17 and Raywoti was 15 when they had their arranged marriage 59 years ago. "I saw Raywoti for the first time at my home after we officially got married, during the wedding her face was covered with a Ghumto (veil)," said Nchuchhe. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at Nepal Electricity Authority along with his wife Raywoti...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at Nepal Electricity Authority along with his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, a housewife, pose for a picture as they sit inside their shop in Lalitpur, Nepal. Nhuchhe was 17 and Raywoti was 15 when they had their arranged marriage 59 years ago. "I saw Raywoti for the first time at my home after we officially got married, during the wedding her face was covered with a Ghumto (veil)," said Nchuchhe. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 24
Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
16 / 24
Saudi men perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi men perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Saudi men perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
17 / 24
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
18 / 24
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "World Wide Threats"...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
19 / 24
A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony following the Men's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony following the Men's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 24
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in high winds in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in high winds in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in high winds in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
21 / 24
Revellers strike each other with pig bladders on a street during carnival celebrations in the northwestern village of Xinzo de Limia, Spain. The revellers are dressed as "Pantalla", in reference to ancient tax collectors, and pursues villagers through the streets ringing cowbells and striking them with pig bladders. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Revellers strike each other with pig bladders on a street during carnival celebrations in the northwestern...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Revellers strike each other with pig bladders on a street during carnival celebrations in the northwestern village of Xinzo de Limia, Spain. The revellers are dressed as "Pantalla", in reference to ancient tax collectors, and pursues villagers through the streets ringing cowbells and striking them with pig bladders. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
22 / 24
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
23 / 24
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 02月 13日
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 13日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 02月 12日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2018年 02月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody battle against the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 street gangs.

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Art of the skeleton helmet

Art of the skeleton helmet

Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング