エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 16日 21:12 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

Pope Francis meets Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters

Pope Francis meets Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Pope Francis meets Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters
Close
1 / 24
Michael Christian Martinez of Philippines performs in Men's Figure Skating Short Program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Michael Christian Martinez of Philippines performs in Men's Figure Skating Short Program. REUTERS/Damir...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Michael Christian Martinez of Philippines performs in Men's Figure Skating Short Program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 24
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 24
Police and rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed under construction building in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Police and rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed under construction...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Police and rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed under construction building in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
4 / 24
Dario Cologna of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Dario Cologna of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Dario Cologna of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 24
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shangqiu, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron, ahead of the Chinese Lunar...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shangqiu, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 24
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 24
Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of the film 'Black Panther,' hosted by the Grits & Gospel group, on the film's opening night at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of the film 'Black Panther,' hosted by the Grits & Gospel group, on the film's opening night at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 24
A fan is seen before Olympic Athletes from Russia play Slovenia in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A fan is seen before Olympic Athletes from Russia play Slovenia in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
A fan is seen before Olympic Athletes from Russia play Slovenia in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 24
Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., Michela Moioli of Italy, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Chloe Trespeuch of France and Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria compete in the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., Michela Moioli of Italy, Eva Samkova of the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., Michela Moioli of Italy, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Chloe Trespeuch of France and Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria compete in the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 24
Nikolas Cruz appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill, his public defender, at a bond court hearing after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Susan Stocker/Pool

Nikolas Cruz appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill, his public defender, at a bond court hearing after...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Nikolas Cruz appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill, his public defender, at a bond court hearing after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Susan Stocker/Pool
Close
11 / 24
Alex Insam of Italy trains for the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Alex Insam of Italy trains for the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Alex Insam of Italy trains for the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
12 / 24
Ivan Telegin, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, breaks his stick in front of Luka Gracnar of Slovenia during the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Ivan Telegin, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, breaks his stick in front of Luka Gracnar of Slovenia during the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Ivan Telegin, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, breaks his stick in front of Luka Gracnar of Slovenia during the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
13 / 24
Actors Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum and Bryan Craston arrive for the screening of the movie 'Isle of dogs' at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin,Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actors Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum and Bryan Craston arrive for the screening of the movie 'Isle of dogs' at...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Actors Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum and Bryan Craston arrive for the screening of the movie 'Isle of dogs' at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin,Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 24
French farmer Jean-Bernard Huon, 70, carries hay at his farm in Riec-sur-Belon, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French farmer Jean-Bernard Huon, 70, carries hay at his farm in Riec-sur-Belon, France. REUTERS/Stephane...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
French farmer Jean-Bernard Huon, 70, carries hay at his farm in Riec-sur-Belon, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 24
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan competes in the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTER/Arnd Wiegmann

Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan competes in the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTER/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan competes in the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTER/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 24
People dressed in traditional Korean clothes play a game as they celebrate Lunar New Year among ice sculptures in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People dressed in traditional Korean clothes play a game as they celebrate Lunar New Year among ice sculptures...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
People dressed in traditional Korean clothes play a game as they celebrate Lunar New Year among ice sculptures in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 24
Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,' a five-day 250-mile walk from New York to Washington D.C., to demand that Congress pass a Clean Dream Act, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,' a five-day...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,' a five-day 250-mile walk from New York to Washington D.C., to demand that Congress pass a Clean Dream Act, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry shows off his hockey skills as he visits a 'Fit and Fed' school holiday activity program at the Roundwood Youth Centre in London. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry shows off his hockey skills as he visits a 'Fit and Fed' school holiday activity...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Britain's Prince Harry shows off his hockey skills as he visits a 'Fit and Fed' school holiday activity program at the Roundwood Youth Centre in London. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool
Close
19 / 24
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates after the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates after the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates after the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 24
A man releases birds, which is believed to bring good luck, during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at a temple in Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man releases birds, which is believed to bring good luck, during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
A man releases birds, which is believed to bring good luck, during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at a temple in Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
21 / 24
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
22 / 24
Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Dog, at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Dog, at...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Dog, at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 24
Lydia Lassila of Australia in action during Women's Aerials Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lydia Lassila of Australia in action during Women's Aerials Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Lydia Lassila of Australia in action during Women's Aerials Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 02月 15日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 02月 14日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 02月 13日
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 13日

その他のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング