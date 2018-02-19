Editors Choice Pictures
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan in action during Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Community members console one another at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four days after the shooting, in...more
Vice-skip Sehyeon Seong of South Korea reacts during the Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during a traditional...more
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from...more
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the 'Cobra Gold 2018'...more
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway....more
Martin Fourcade of France and Simon Schempp of Germany finish in the Biathlon Men's 15km Mass Start....more
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with the trophy for most valuable...more
Devotees sit at the feet of the monolithic statue of Jain god Gomateshwara as they celebrate the...more
Taisei Yamamoto of Japan is filmed by a team-mate during a warm-up. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Israeli scientists participate in an experiment simulating a mission to Mars, at the D-MARS Desert Mars Analog...more
People react as soldiers stand next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the...more
Artist German Vinogradov acts in the performance of the burning of installation, devoted to Maslenitsa, or...more
Competitors take part in the 'Riding on Anything' championships organised in Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland....more
A performer sprays molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance to celebrate...more
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebration of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Belarusian...more
People watch a cockfighting match, with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history for more than...more
Harry Laidlaw of Australia crashes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester holds a defaced placard at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at...more
Models display creations during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Lizzy Yarnold of Britain reacts. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People react after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
