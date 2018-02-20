Editors Choice Pictures
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from...more
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the 'Cobra Gold 2018'...more
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the Ice Dance final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful 'flour...more
Adin Chistian (16), student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, embraces his mother Denyse, next to...more
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the Ice Dance final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Clouds gather over a soybean plantation near Tocantinia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People react after an earthquake shook buildings of the Tlalpan housing project five months after the...more
Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) General Secretary Marta Rovira leaves the Supreme Court after appearing...more
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition....more
Nikolas Cruz, facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...more
Qian Hao's imported Pekingese dog, Mixiu, runs in a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Melirose Martinod joins her mother silver medallist Marie Martinod of France during the flower ceremony as and...more
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, holds a rhinoceros horn as he visits a Metropolitan Police wildlife...more
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters rest near the city of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Nelson Chamisa, the new leader for Movement For Democratic Change (MDC), looks on during the funeral parade of...more
Sheep graze on a cliff near the town of Itea, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester holds a sign at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and...more
Cassie Sharpe of Canada celebrates her victory in the Freestyle Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory...more
Andrei Bocharnikov of Khabarovsk practices parkour in front of Golden Horn Bay in the city of Vladivostok,...more
A model displays a creation during the Sophia Webster presentation at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paul...more
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance final. REUTERS/John Sibley
A Palestinian woman waits for her relatives to return into Gaza after the Egyptian Authority opened the Rafah...more
