Editors Choice Pictures

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

