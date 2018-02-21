Editors Choice Pictures
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week....more
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay 'Newt'...more
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam,...more
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country skiing team sprint....more
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show...more
A member of the White House staff vacuums the stage ahead of a Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony...more
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after the...more
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria....more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida...more
Donald Trump Jr. gestures as Basant Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of M3M India and Kalpesh Mehta,...more
Sofia Goggia of Italy and Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony...more
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court...more
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the...more
President Trump struggles for a moment while putting the medal of valor on Avery County (NC) Sheriff's Office...more
An artist perform before the medal ceremony after the biathlon mixed relay. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in...more
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition...more
Kailani Craine of Australia performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened...more
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts during the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
次のスライドショー
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Kenya elephants on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.
Watching Black Panther
Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster featuring a black superhero and an almost entirely black cast.
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push
Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.