Editors Choice Pictures
Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada to win gold in the women's hockey final. REUTERS/David W...more
President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and...more
Jessika Jenson of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week....more
Iraqi forces deploy during a campaign searching for weapons and wanted people, to impose order in Basra,...more
Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria on the podium after the snowboarding big air. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the alpine slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film...more
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in the 4-man bobsleigh....more
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of...more
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of...more
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week....more
Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic...more
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam,...more
People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...more
Claudio Patz and Peter de Cruz of Switzerland celebrate scoring 5 points in the ninth end, as Kyle Smith of...more
An artist perform before the medal ceremony for the biathlon mixed relays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the...more
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier pose for...more
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition...more
Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
