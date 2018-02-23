Editors Choice Pictures

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveil the design model of the hyperloop in Dubai. Hyperloop technology uses an electromagnetic propulsion system to accelerate the movement of goods and services through a vacuum tube. The system is designed to assist the levitation of the capsule slightly off the track within the tube and move it at speed up to 1200 km/hour. Accordingly, the hyperloop could travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes (about 90 minutes in a car), and lift about 10,000 passengers per hour in both directions. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

