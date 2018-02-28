Editors Choice Pictures
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence...more
Tourists from Poland float in the Dead Sea during sunset, near Metzoke Dragot in the Israeli occupied West...more
The sun rises behind the Muenster Cathedral during a cold morning in Bern, Switzerland. Picture taken through...more
Damien Creller (L), 12, shoots during a clay target youth group shooting meeting in Sunrise, Florida....more
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force (STF) members look on at a rescue demonstration during the 35th anniversary in...more
Worshippers shout slogans during a protest near the closed entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in...more
An injured boy cries as he flees an area where air strikes hit a house in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more
The Soyuz MS-06 capsule carrying the crew of Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin...more
A worshipper touches the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City....more
A sunk boat is seen in Bakarac, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A burning vehicle is seen during a major assault against militants by Egyptian Army's soldiers in the troubled...more
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force (STF) members perform at a demonstration during the 35th anniversary in...more
Animal trainer Zoltan Horkai poses with his wolf, Morius, at the Animal Training Center in Godollo, Hungary....more
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's...more
Roosters fight during a local cockfighting event after Spring Festival holidays in Jinning, Yunnan province,...more
Cast members Mindy Kaling (L), Oprah Winfrey (C) and Reese Witherspoon pose for a portrait while promoting the...more
Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner technology to be...more
A Fulani woman fixes her head scalf on the street of Dapchi, Yobe state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones reacts towards Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the...more
Shoes with flowers are pictured during a demonstration against the speech of Seyyed Ali Reza Avai, Minister of...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Delaney Tarr walks with other survivors into the office...more
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
