Emmy red carpet style
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lena Waite (R) and guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tessa Thompson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Robin Wright Penn and Dylan Frances Penn. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jane Krakowski. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Allison Janney. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress and comedienne Kate McKinnon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Liev Schreiber and son. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Elisabeth Moss. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Margaret Atwood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Angela Sarafyan. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gillian Anderson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Debra Messing. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jaimie Alexander. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rashida Jones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Natalia Dyer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ariel Winter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julie Bowen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vanessa Bayer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Regina King. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ellie Kemper. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Uzo Aduba. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jane Fonda. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Judith Light. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mandy Moore. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shannon Purser. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Millie Bobbie Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Edie Falco. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Amanda Crew. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maria Dolores Dieguez and Joseph Fiennes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Madeline Brewer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
次のスライドショー
Best of Emmys
Highlights from the Emmy Awards.
Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma
Damage to the Caribbean island following Hurricane Irma.
Blast in London underground
Several people are injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train.
Florida Keys damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.