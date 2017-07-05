Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi more
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/more
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Amore
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during the fight with more
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase during the fight with the Islamic State militmore
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion during the fight withmore
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone during the fight with the Islamic States militants inmore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against more
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erimore
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islammore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States mimore
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attackmore
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from batmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Amore
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victmore
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUmore
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Omore
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosquemore
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militantmore
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjamore
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration aftermore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were more
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. Rmore
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REmore
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand more
