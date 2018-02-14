Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Staff from Gangneung Olympic Park struggle to walk during the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018....more
Police officers face high winds as they try to secure equipment blown over at the Olympic Park, February 14,...more
Policemen assess the damage caused by strong winds at the Olympic Park, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Women react in wind as they pass by a damaged security checkpoint that was blown over by the wind, February...more
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018....more
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Firefighters remove the debris of a damaged food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018....more
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the...more
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the wind...more
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong...more
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due...more
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12,...more
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018....more
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018....more
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at...more
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong...more
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds,...more
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at...more
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the...more
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018....more
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12,...more
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
