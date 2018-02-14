エディション:
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Staff from Gangneung Olympic Park struggle to walk during the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Police officers face high winds as they try to secure equipment blown over at the Olympic Park, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Policemen assess the damage caused by strong winds at the Olympic Park, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Women react in wind as they pass by a damaged security checkpoint that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Firefighters remove the debris of a damaged food stall that was blown over by the wind, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the wind blows the hat of a hostess, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
