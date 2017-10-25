エディション:
Faces of the Rohingya

Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mobaras Kharun, 40, carrying her newborn baby, and her daughter Shufaida Begum, 6, pose for a picture as they stand in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya receives water after she is carried to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way as she crosses from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nur Kolima, 30, rests as her son sits next to her after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way as they cross from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee woman carries her daughter as she walks through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar wait on a truck that will take them to a refugee camp from a relief centre in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees walk through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees carry their sick 18-year-old son, Mohammed as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee girl listens during a Quran reading lesson in a mosque in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee boy is held by his brother at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee boy, who crossed the border from Myanmar this week, takes shelter at Long Beach Primary School, in the Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

