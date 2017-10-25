Faces of the Rohingya

Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to recmore

Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way as she crosses from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

