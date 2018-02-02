Father of victims lunges at Nassar
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at Larry Nassar (wearing orange), during victim statements of his sentencing in tmore
Randall Margraves was nearly within striking distance of Nassar before court guards tackled him roughly to themore
The chaotic scene began after sisters Lauren and Madison Margraves (pictured speaking) had finished tearfully more
"I would ask you as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he saidmore
Margraves then bolted towards Nassar, seated in an orange jumpsuit behind a nearby table. His daughters' handsmore
"One minute!" he demanded repeatedly, his head pinned to the floor. As court officers pulled him from the roommore
Looking distressed, the lead prosecutor, Angela Povilaitis, turned to the victims and relatives in the courtromore
Eaton County Sheriffs restrain Randall Margraves. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
During the lunch break, a handcuffed Margraves was brought back in from a courthouse cell for the judge to decmore
The hearing resumed after a short break, with the judge addressing what she called a "scary" scene. "My heart more
