エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 9日 11:11 JST

FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos

Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children during an event to honour the citizens of Lesbos for their contribution to the refugee crisis, organised by the Municipality of the island, the Barcelona Football Club Foundation and the Barcelona player's Association in the city of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children during an event to honour the citizensmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children during an event to honour the citizens of Lesbos for their contribution to the refugee crisis, organised by the Municipality of the island, the Barcelona Football Club Foundation and the Barcelona player's Association in the city of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
1 / 12
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti speaks with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti speaks with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti speaks with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
2 / 12
A girl plays football during an event. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A girl plays football during an event. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A girl plays football during an event. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
3 / 12
Refugee children play football. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Refugee children play football. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Refugee children play football. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
4 / 12
Veteran of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti (C) poses for a picture with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Veteran of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti (C) poses for a picture with refugee children at the municipality-runmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Veteran of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti (C) poses for a picture with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
5 / 12
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
6 / 12
A girl watches a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans in Mytilene. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A girl watches a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans in Mytilemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
A girl watches a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans in Mytilene. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
7 / 12
Barcelona FC veterans and National Greek Team Veterans are seen during a friendly football match. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Barcelona FC veterans and National Greek Team Veterans are seen during a friendly football match. REUTERS/Costmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Barcelona FC veterans and National Greek Team Veterans are seen during a friendly football match. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
8 / 12
Two boys watch a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Two boys watch a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Two boys watch a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
9 / 12
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
10 / 12
Refugee children play music to veterans of FC Barcelona at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Refugee children play music to veterans of FC Barcelona at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Cosmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Refugee children play music to veterans of FC Barcelona at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
11 / 12
Veterans of FC Barcelona visit the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Veterans of FC Barcelona visit the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Veterans of FC Barcelona visit the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
12 / 12
もう一度見る
次を見る
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

次のスライドショー

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

2017年 06月 8日
The felt bodega

The felt bodega

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a New York City-style bodega filled with felt products in an art installation called '8 'Till Late'.

2017年 06月 7日
Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...

2017年 06月 6日
Apple developer conference

Apple developer conference

Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.

2017年 06月 6日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング