Fiery protests in Greece
A firework explodes next to a riot policeman during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of more
A hooded protester throws a flare during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 studmore
Protesters point a laser at riot police during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 197more
A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of amore
A hooded protester throws a stone as a flare burns during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversamore
A riot policeman stands guard during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student more
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary ofmore
A hooded protester is seen throwing a petrol bomb during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversarmore
A Hooded protester throws a petrol bomb during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 197more
A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of amore
A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of amore
Protesters shout slogans during a march marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the mimore
Riot policemen stand guard outside the U.S. embassy during a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 studmore
Protesters shout slogans during a march marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the mimore
Protesters shout slogans during a march marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the mimore
Riot policemen stand guard outside the U.S. embassy during a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 studmore
Protesters shout slogans during a march marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the mimore
