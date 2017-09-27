エディション:
Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament while protesting a proposed age limit amendment bill debate to change the constitution for the extension of the president's rule, in Kampala. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament while protesting a proposed age limit amendment bill debate to change the constitution for the extension of the president's rule, in Kampala. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
A sick opposition Ugandan lawmaker is wheeled on a stretcher to attend the debate in parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
A sick opposition Ugandan lawmaker is wheeled on a stretcher to attend the debate in parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
Ugandan opposition lawmakers wear red ribbon to protest in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Ugandan opposition lawmakers wear red ribbon to protest in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
