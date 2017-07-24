FINA World Aquatics Championships
Siyi Xie of China competes in 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women�s Solo Technical Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Men preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tom Daley of Britain (gold) poses with the medal for Men's 10m Platform awarding ceremony. REUTERS/David Balmore
\Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Team China competes in the Synchro Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Evangelia Platanioti of Greece competes in the Synchro Solo Free Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Adam Peaty of Great Britain competes in the Men's 100m Breaststroke preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino of France (gold) pose with the medals at the Mixed Diving Team Event awardingmore
Benjamin Auffret of France competes in the Men's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh
Team Kazakhstan competes in the synchro Women's Free�Combination Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jiayu Xu of China competes in the Men's 100m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson of the U.S. competes in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Laszlmore
Sho Sakai of Japan competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Mexico competes in the Women's Team Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Yang Sun of China reacts after winning the Men's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yang Sun of China competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Team U.S. competes in the Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Ukraine competes in the Women Team Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Carolina Murillo Urrea of Colombia competes in the 10m Platform Women final. REUTERS/David Balogh
Guillaume Dutoit of Switzerland competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Connor of Australia competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh
Team North Korea practice under coach supervision during the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Smore
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Melissa Wu of Australia competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Russia competes in the Women Team Technical Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Canada competes in the Women Team Technical Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes in the Solo Technical Women preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Aleisha Braven of New Zealand competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Steele Johnson and Brandon Loschiavo of the U.S. compete in the 10m Platform Synchro Men preliminary. REUTERS/more
Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia compete in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Dmore
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich of Russia compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Smore
Melissa Wu and Domonic Bedggood of Australia compete in the Mixed 10m Synchro Platform Final . REUTERS/Stefan more
