エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 3日 21:45 JST

Fire at Tokyo fish market

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 14
Passersby cover their face as they walk near the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Passersby cover their face as they walk near the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Passersby cover their face as they walk near the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
7 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 14
Passersby cover their face as they walk near the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Passersby cover their face as they walk near the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Passersby cover their face as they walk near the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 14
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 14
Police officers stands guard at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Police officers stands guard at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Police officers stands guard at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

次のスライドショー

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

2017年 08月 3日
Training with America's militias

Training with America's militias

Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado...

2017年 08月 3日
Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

2017年 08月 3日
Prince Philip's final solo appearance

Prince Philip's final solo appearance

Britain's Prince Philip bows out of public life with a final solo appearance at an official event at Buckingham Palace.

2017年 08月 3日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング