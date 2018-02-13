エディション:
Fire rips through historic Haiti market

A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche en Fer (Iron Market), after a fire that affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk outside of the Iron Market, after a fire affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A vendor cries after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A firefighter sprays water inside a container after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman looks inside the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man puts wooden beams on a container outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Burnt goods lie on a metal trunk after a fire affected part of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two people look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Rubble smokes inside the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks carrying goods next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman covers her face as she walks next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A vendor puts together metal sheets from her stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two men look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

