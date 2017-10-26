エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 27日 08:50 JST

Flashback: JFK assassination

President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated, in Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963. Walt Cisco/Dallas Morning News/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a limousine more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated, in Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963. Walt Cisco/Dallas Morning News/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as thmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
2 / 22
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas lessmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
3 / 22
President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth, Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worthmore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 20日 Wednesday
President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth, Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
4 / 22
Television footage of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine in the moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File Photo

Television footage of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidentiamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Television footage of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine in the moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File Photo
Close
5 / 22
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, Texas minutes before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS

The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, Texas minutes before hismore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, Texas minutes before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
6 / 22
President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress/Handout

President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his more

Reuters / 2013年 11月 21日 Thursday
President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress/Handout
Close
7 / 22
Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination, cover their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired. Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination, cover their children as CBS News photographmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination, cover their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired. Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
Secret Service agents and local police examine the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Secret Service agents and local police examine the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Secret Service agents and local police examine the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (C) takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes (2nd from L) as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (2nd from R) stands at his side aboard Air Force just two hours after Kennedy was shot. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/File Photo via REUTERS

Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (C) takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes (2ndmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (C) takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes (2nd from L) as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (2nd from R) stands at his side aboard Air Force just two hours after Kennedy was shot. JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is loaded aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

The casket of President John F. Kennedy is loaded aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White Housmore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 20日 Wednesday
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is loaded aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
11 / 22
Cars travel on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Cars travel on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police Department/Dallasmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Cars travel on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
12 / 22
First lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the White House grand foyer behind his casket upon its return from Dallas to Washington in the early morning hours of November 23, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/File Photo via REUTERS

First lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
First lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the White House grand foyer behind his casket upon its return from Dallas to Washington in the early morning hours of November 23, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is pictured during his funeral procession from the White House to the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps/The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout

The casket of President John F. Kennedy is pictured during his funeral procession from the White House to the more

Reuters / 2013年 11月 21日 Thursday
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is pictured during his funeral procession from the White House to the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps/The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout
Close
14 / 22
President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession to his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, November 24, 1963. The General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library are seen on the right at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Place. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout

President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession to his state funemore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 Monday
President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession to his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, November 24, 1963. The General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library are seen on the right at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Place. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout
Close
15 / 22
Family members of President John F. Kennedy, including his brother Robert F. Kennedy (2ndL), sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford (3rdL), daughter Caroline Kennedy, former first Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (2ndR) and son John F. Kennedy, Jr., depart the funeral ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout

Family members of President John F. Kennedy, including his brother Robert F. Kennedy (2ndL), sister Patricia Kmore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 21日 Thursday
Family members of President John F. Kennedy, including his brother Robert F. Kennedy (2ndL), sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford (3rdL), daughter Caroline Kennedy, former first Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (2ndR) and son John F. Kennedy, Jr., depart the funeral ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout
Close
16 / 22
Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, is pictured holding a rifle in this undated Dallas Police Department Archive image. This photo, described as showing Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W. Neely Street, is believed to have been taken by his wife Marina Oswald in 1963. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File photo via REUTERS

Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, is pictured holding a rifle in this undmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, is pictured holding a rifle in this undated Dallas Police Department Archive image. This photo, described as showing Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W. Neely Street, is believed to have been taken by his wife Marina Oswald in 1963. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File photo via REUTERS
Close
17 / 22
The former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street is seen in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout

The former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street is seen in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Damore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 Monday
The former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street is seen in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout
Close
18 / 22
A Dallas Police Department vehicle is seen parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald at this spot after Tippit stopped Oswald for questioning shortly after the shooting of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout

A Dallas Police Department vehicle is seen parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenmore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 Monday
A Dallas Police Department vehicle is seen parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald at this spot after Tippit stopped Oswald for questioning shortly after the shooting of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout
Close
19 / 22
An unidentified uniformed police officer is seen pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture. The image states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat" when he was arrested. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

An unidentified uniformed police officer is seen pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated pictumore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
An unidentified uniformed police officer is seen pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture. The image states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat" when he was arrested. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
20 / 22
Lee Harvey Oswald is pictured with Dallas police Sgt. Warren (R) and a fellow officer. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Lee Harvey Oswald is pictured with Dallas police Sgt. Warren (R) and a fellow officer. Dallas Police Departmenmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Lee Harvey Oswald is pictured with Dallas police Sgt. Warren (R) and a fellow officer. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
21 / 22
President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph. JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph. JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo viamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph. JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

次のスライドショー

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

7:15am JST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

6:25am JST
Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...

2:10am JST
Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

12:40am JST

その他のスライドショー

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

The fashion of Jamaican-American singer, model and actor Grace Jones.

Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Best of the World Series

Best of the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 to draw first blood in the World Series.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング