Flooding in Vietnam
Residents paddle boats, in a flooded village, after heavy rain caused by a tropical depression, in Hanoi. REmore
Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A farmer stands in his flooded pig farm in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
Submerged houses are seen at a flooded village in Ninh Binh province. REUTERS/Kham
Farmers harvest rice on a flooded field in Ninh Binh province. REUTERS/Kham
Residents paddle boats, in a flooded village, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A man cleans a chair at his submerged house in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
Residents paddle boats in a flooded village in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A submerged truck and houses are seen at a flooded village in Ninh Binh province. REUTERS/Kham
A man paddles an improvised boat along a flooded village in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a trmore
A farmer stands in her flooded house in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A farmer catches fish in a flooded village in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A woman paddles a boat, past a school gate, in a flooded village in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A man fishes on a flooded road in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A farmer stands in her flooded house after a tropical depression in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A submerged temple is seen in a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A rainbow is seen as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused bymore
A couple watches TV in their flooded house after a tropical depression in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
Men evacuate a woman through a flooded road after a tropical depression in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
Boys paddle an improvised boat in a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam October 13, more
