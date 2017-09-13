エディション:
2017年 09月 14日

Florida Keys damage from above

A destroyed marina in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日
A sunken boat in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A bridge with boats washed up under in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Boats washed ashore in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Boats lined up in a canal for protection in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
