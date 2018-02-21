Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt"...more
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-Riviera Beach, looks on his computer at gun control bills moving through the Senate as he...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk by a sign in the Senate office building on the way to...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with...more
One of the busses carrying students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrive at Leon High School,...more
A student holds a sign noting the use of the AR-15 automatic rifle in multiple mass killings, after a...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are welcomed as they arrive at Leon High School, prior to...more
Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee,...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of...more
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC,...more
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior...more
Candace Taylor (C), a student from West Boca Raton Community High School grieves with schoolmates, at Marjory...more
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk on the street as they arrive to Marjory Stoneman...more
Barb Ramaley (R), a school crossing guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Jane Irish embrace...more
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School try to grab a bottle of water during a protest to show...more
A high school student places a candle representing one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...more
A student holds a sign addressing the National Rifle Association during a demonstration calling for safer gun...more
High school students observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...more
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action...more
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a...more
次のスライドショー
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Pyeongchang in sequence
Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11
Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mount Sinabung erupts
The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air.
その他のスライドショー
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Kenya elephants on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
(Warning: graphic content) Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor said had killed at least 250 people since Sunday night.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Pyeongchang in sequence
Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.