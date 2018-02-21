エディション:
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt" Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt" Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-Riviera Beach, looks on his computer at gun control bills moving through the Senate as he talks with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those that support their cause, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-Riviera Beach, looks on his computer at gun control bills moving through the Senate as he talks with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those that support their cause, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk by a sign in the Senate office building on the way to speak with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk by a sign in the Senate office building on the way to speak with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
One of the busses carrying students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
One of the busses carrying students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
A student holds a sign noting the use of the AR-15 automatic rifle in multiple mass killings, after a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
A student holds a sign noting the use of the AR-15 automatic rifle in multiple mass killings, after a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are welcomed as they arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are welcomed as they arrive at Leon High School, prior to their meetings the next day with Florida state legislators, following last week's mass shooting on their campus, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses travelling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses travelling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Candace Taylor (C), a student from West Boca Raton Community High School grieves with schoolmates, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Candace Taylor (C), a student from West Boca Raton Community High School grieves with schoolmates, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk on the street as they arrive to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a sympathy protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk on the street as they arrive to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a sympathy protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Barb Ramaley (R), a school crossing guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Jane Irish embrace during a student protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Barb Ramaley (R), a school crossing guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Jane Irish embrace during a student protest, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School try to grab a bottle of water during a protest to show support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School try to grab a bottle of water during a protest to show support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A high school student places a candle representing one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School outside the North Carolina State Capitol building during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
A high school student places a candle representing one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School outside the North Carolina State Capitol building during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A student holds a sign addressing the National Rifle Association during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
A student holds a sign addressing the National Rifle Association during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building six days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
High school students observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
High school students observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a demonstration calling for safer gun laws outside the North Carolina State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
