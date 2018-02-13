Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso,...more
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
