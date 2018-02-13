エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 13日 09:35 JST

Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
1 / 17
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
2 / 17
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
3 / 17
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
4 / 17
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
5 / 17
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
6 / 17
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
7 / 17
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
8 / 17
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 17
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
10 / 17
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
11 / 17
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
12 / 17
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
13 / 17
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
14 / 17
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
15 / 17
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
16 / 17
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
17 / 17
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

次のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 13日
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 13日
Best of Pyeongchang opening ceremony

Best of Pyeongchang opening ceremony

Highlights from the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 13日
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Hundreds of thousands pack the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' maiden Super Bowl victory.

2018年 02月 9日

その他のスライドショー

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング