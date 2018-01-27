Flying President Trump

President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria: "During the many trips to President Trump's residence in Florida it is usual to see the president coming to the back of the plane to chat with journalists. During one of the trips to the so called 'Winter White House', Trump had a long talk with reporters while the Air Force One entertainment system was playing one of the latest Star Wars movies. As I was listening to Trump talk I was also looking at the movie waiting for a part of the movie to frame the mood of the day. Of the many scenes, I choose the one with Darth Vader." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

