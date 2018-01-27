Flying President Trump
Late afternoon shadows are cast as President Donald Trump descends the steps of Air Force One upon his return more
President Donald Trump boards Marine One helicopter as he departures the Oval Office of the White House for Spmore
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump landmore
President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trimore
A helicopter carrying President Donald Trump flies over the mountains en route to Davos, Switzerland January 2more
An aviator waits for a boarding ramp as President Donald Trump arrives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 11more
President Donald Trump (R, silhouetted in window) arrives via Marine One helicopter at the White House, Augustmore
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddomore
President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on boamore
The tail of Air Force One is seen as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw milimore
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Noi Bai international airport, in Hanoi, Viemore
President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home tomore
President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and son Barron wave as they Board Air Force One to depart Joint Base more
Marine One passes the Statue of Liberty as President Donald Trump arrives to attend the Presidents Cup golf tomore
President Donald Trump speaks to the pilot of Marine One as he arrives at the White House, April 9, 2017. REUTmore
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, Marcmore
A flock of birds fly past the Marine One helicopter with President Donald Trump aboard, as he returns to the Wmore
President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally markmore
President Donald Trump returns a salute as he steps from Marine One to board Air Force One in Morristown, New more
Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of more
Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as President Donald Trump boards Marimore
Members of President Donald Trump's White House staff can be seen inside Air Force One as they wait to deplanemore
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on from the top of the stairs as President Donald Trump arrivesmore
President Donald Trump arrives from Joint Base Andrews aboard Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House,more
Air Force One is seen before President Donald Trump boards as he departs for West Palm Beach, Florida, from Jomore
