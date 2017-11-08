Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from anmore
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (looking at notes) huddles with White House senior staff to discuss the more
In a borrowed U.S. Army jacket to keep warm, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders updates reportmore
U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team members load up to travel by helicopter in the fog alongside Presidenmore
U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team members travel by helicopter in the fog alongside President Trump's hmore
White House senior staff discuss the situation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded. REUTmore
President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone. REUTERmore
President Trump departs Seoul in Marine One while en-route to Osan Air Base, South Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Emore
次のスライドショー
The day Trump won
A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
その他のスライドショー
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Labor of love French chateau for sale
A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.
The day Trump won
A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.