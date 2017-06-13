Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, onmore

A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

