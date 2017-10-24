French forces fight insurgency in Mali
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglomore
A French soldier of the 13th engineering regiment controls a touareg home near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benomore
French soldiers patrol in an armoured vehicle during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Tassigamore
Children hold hands as they walk in the street in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French soldiers check their night vision binoculars during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Imore
A French soldier exercises at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessiemore
A Malian Armed Forces soldier is pictured near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of a French military medical unit conduct an assistance operation for the population during the regionmore
Members of a French military medical unit conduct an assistance operation with children from nomadic families more
A Sud-Aviation Puma military helicopter flies over the region of Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A French soldier shaves at a transit camp in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French soldiers exercise at a transit camp in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of a French military medical unit carry an injured soldier towards a NH 90 Caiman helicopter in Inalogmore
Troops from the Malian Armed Forces and French soldiers conduct a joint patrol in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benmore
French soldiers of the infantry regiment are pictured at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, more
A soldier of the Malian Armed Forces serves tea in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A French soldier from the 5th combat helicopter regiment mans a machine gun of a Sud-Aviation Puma military hemore
French soldiers of the 25th Air engineer regiment work on the tarmac at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp more
Children play on a street in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Women fetch water in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of a French military medical unit conduct an assistance operation for the population in Inaloglog, Malmore
French soldiers open a road near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French soldiers install their tents for the night in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A French soldier checks the IMEI number of a mobile phone in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A French soldier patrols in a VAB (Vanguard Armoured Vehicle) near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A French soldier greets a child as soldiers conduct a CIMIC (Civil-Military Co-operation) patrol in Gao, Mali.more
A French soldier looks at his smartphone at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTmore
French soldiers patrol in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Women and children are pictured during an assistance operation in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French soldiers conduct a CIMIC (Civil-Military Co-operation) patrol in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Troops from the Malian Armed Forces and French soldiers conduct a joint patrol in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benomore
A French soldier from the 12th armoured division uses his binoculars in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tesmore
A French soldier exercises at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tesmore
French soldiers play volleyball at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tmore
A French soldier patrols in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
