写真 | 2018年 01月 4日 05:40 JST

Frozen falls

A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice-covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 Thursday
A visitor takes pictures near Horseshoe Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Visitors take pictures near Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Ice and water flow over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Ice and water flow over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Visitors take pictures near Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

A lone visitor on the United States side of the Niagara River watches as ice chunks and water flow over the brink of the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Ice and water flow over the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

A group of birds fly past ice and water flowing over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

A visitor takes pictures near Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Water flows over ice forming at the base of the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Visitors walk near Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Ice and water flow over the American Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Visitors watch the ice-covered Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Snow flurries fall near the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Visitors take pictures near the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Visitors take pictures near the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

