写真 | 2017年 10月 23日 21:30 JST

Funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
La David Johnson Jr. son of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is presented with an American flag. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

La David Johnson Jr. son of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is presented with an American flag. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, reacts next to Richard Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, reacts next to Richard Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard member touches an American flag to the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard member touches an American flag to the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An unidentified honor guard member reacts after the graveside service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An unidentified honor guard member reacts after the graveside service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson (R), widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson (C) and son Le David Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson (R), widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson (C) and son Le David Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is comforted by Richard Johnson Jr. (L) and S.J. Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is comforted by Richard Johnson Jr. (L) and S.J. Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard folds and American flag which was draped on the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard folds and American flag which was draped on the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) (wearing hat at left) attends the service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) (wearing hat at left) attends the service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, sits with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, sits with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard stands at attention after they placed the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard stands at attention after they placed the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, receives the flag which draped his coffin. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, receives the flag which draped his coffin. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) attends the graveside service for U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) attends the graveside service for U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, is saluted by honor guard members at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, is saluted by honor guard members at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
