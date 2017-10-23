Funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killemore
La David Johnson Jr. son of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is presented with an American flag. REUTERS/Jmore
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, reacts next to Richard Johnson Jr. REUTERS/more
An honor guard member touches an American flag to the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Jmore
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An unidentified honor guard member reacts after the graveside service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson (R), widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson (C) anmore
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is comforted by Richard Johnson Jr. (L) and Smore
An honor guard folds and American flag which was draped on the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. more
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) (wearing hat at left) attends the service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, sits with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson. REUTmore
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard stands at attention after they placed the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERmore
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, receives the flag which draped his coffin. REmore
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) attends the graveside service for U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who wmore
The coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger,more
