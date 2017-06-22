エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 23日 00:45 JST

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
1 / 10
The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried to the hearse followed by his family and friends after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried to the hearse followed by his family and friends after his funeral servmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried to the hearse followed by his family and friends after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
2 / 10
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyominmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
3 / 10
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyominmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
4 / 10
The family of Otto Warmbier follow his casket to the hearse after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The family of Otto Warmbier follow his casket to the hearse after his funeral service at Wyoming High School imore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
The family of Otto Warmbier follow his casket to the hearse after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
5 / 10
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
6 / 10
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
7 / 10
The hears carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The hears carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/Johmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
The hears carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
8 / 10
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
9 / 10
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

次のスライドショー

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

The Islamic State has blown up the landmark Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret in Mosul, the Iraqi military says.

2017年 06月 23日
The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...

2017年 06月 22日
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.

2017年 06月 22日
Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

2017年 06月 21日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング