Germany's carnival
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany....more
A carnival float depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival...more
A carnival float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday...more
A carnival float showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz at the traditional "Rosenmontag"...more
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany....more
A carnival float depicting Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner at the traditional...more
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany....more
A carnival float depicting leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski and...more
A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black...more
A carnival float depicting Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary group leader Andrea Nahles at the...more
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany....more
A carnival float depicting French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday...more
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany....more
