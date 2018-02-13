エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 13日 11:05 JST

Germany's carnival

A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
1 / 13
A carnival float depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A carnival float depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 13
A carnival float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. Placard reads "The last of it's kind". REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A carnival float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. Placard reads "The last of it's kind". REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
3 / 13
A carnival float showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz at the traditional "Rosenmontag"...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
4 / 13
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
5 / 13
A carnival float depicting Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float depicting Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner at the traditional...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float depicting Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
6 / 13
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
7 / 13
A carnival float depicting leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float depicting leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski and...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float depicting leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
8 / 13
A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black widow at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Slogan reads "Next one please". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black widow at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Slogan reads "Next one please". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
9 / 13
A carnival float depicting Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary group leader Andrea Nahles at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Words read: "Comrades, the end is Nahles". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float depicting Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary group leader Andrea Nahles at the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float depicting Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary group leader Andrea Nahles at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Words read: "Comrades, the end is Nahles". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
10 / 13
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
11 / 13
A carnival float depicting French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A carnival float depicting French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float depicting French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
12 / 13
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
13 / 13
もう一度見る
次を見る
Carnival in Brazil's jungle

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

次のスライドショー

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.

2018年 02月 13日
War of the oranges

War of the oranges

Members of rival teams battle it out in a war with oranges during the annual carnival in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.

2018年 02月 13日
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 13日
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

2018年 02月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング