エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 26日 03:50 JST

Going hungry in Yemen

A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 20
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 20
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
3 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 20
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the nomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
5 / 20
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidahmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 16日 Friday
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 20
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 16日 Friday
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidahmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 16日 Friday
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 20
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in thmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 6日 Tuesday
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
9 / 20
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen Septembermore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 20
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. Rmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 20
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Septembermore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanamore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 20
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by thmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 20
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
15 / 20
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following her death of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following hermore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following her death of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
16 / 20
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Homore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
17 / 20
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
18 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Amore

Reuters / 2015年 7月 28日 Tuesday
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 20
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa Femore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 11日 Thursday
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

次のスライドショー

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

2017年 07月 26日
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

2017年 07月 26日
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...

2017年 07月 25日
The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

2017年 07月 25日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング