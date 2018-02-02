エディション:
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil for the crowd gathered at Gobbler's Knob on the 132nd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2018. Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania on Friday, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter, despite his rival Staten Island Chuck in New York predicting an early spring. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
Co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil for the crowd gathered at Gobbler's Knob on the 132nd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2018. Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania on Friday, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter, despite his rival Staten Island Chuck in New York predicting an early spring. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll revealing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast for six more weeks of winter. Phil's prognostication, which was delivered at about 7:20 am EST, was met with a mix of cheers and groans from thousands of revelers on Friday who gathered in the town of Punxsutawney about 80 miles (120 km) northeast of Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll revealing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast for six more weeks of winter. Phil's prognostication, which was delivered at about 7:20 am EST, was met with a mix of cheers and groans from thousands of revelers on Friday who gathered in the town of Punxsutawney about 80 miles (120 km) northeast of Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Alan Freed
One of Punxsutawney Phil's followers holds a sign encouraging warmer weather. Even though they have endured record-breaking freezing temperatures and an unusually powerful winter storm known as a "bomb cyclone," North Americans should expect winter to stretch on, according to the furry Pennsylvania critter. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
One of Punxsutawney Phil's followers holds a sign encouraging warmer weather. Even though they have endured record-breaking freezing temperatures and an unusually powerful winter storm known as a "bomb cyclone," North Americans should expect winter to stretch on, according to the furry Pennsylvania critter. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Groundhog co-handler A.J. Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil. But another celebrated groundhog, Chuck in the New York City borough of Staten Island, did not see his shadow on Friday and instead predicted an early spring. Chuck is known for biting then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the ceremony in 2009. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
Groundhog co-handler A.J. Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil. But another celebrated groundhog, Chuck in the New York City borough of Staten Island, did not see his shadow on Friday and instead predicted an early spring. Chuck is known for biting then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the ceremony in 2009. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Alex Domingo of Indianapolis, Indiana, watches early morning entertainment at Gobbler's Knob. According to legend, if the groundhog emerges from his dwelling and sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter should be expected. But if there is no shadow, spring will make an early arrival. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
Alex Domingo of Indianapolis, Indiana, watches early morning entertainment at Gobbler's Knob. According to legend, if the groundhog emerges from his dwelling and sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter should be expected. But if there is no shadow, spring will make an early arrival. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Punxsutawney Phil greets reporters. Groundhogs, portly animals belonging to the squirrel family, have been offering weather predictions in Punxsutawney, which has a population of about 6,000 people, since 1887. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
Punxsutawney Phil greets reporters. Groundhogs, portly animals belonging to the squirrel family, have been offering weather predictions in Punxsutawney, which has a population of about 6,000 people, since 1887. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Groundhog Club Inner Circle members Dave Gigliotti and Dan McGinnis welcome a large crowd. The town's annual Groundhog Day event, made more popular by the 1993 comedy film "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray, draws people from as far away as Australia and Russia. This year was the 132nd ceremony. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
Groundhog Club Inner Circle members Dave Gigliotti and Dan McGinnis welcome a large crowd. The town's annual Groundhog Day event, made more popular by the 1993 comedy film "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray, draws people from as far away as Australia and Russia. This year was the 132nd ceremony. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Ryan Teti, of Youngstown, Ohio, wears a groundhog hat while watching the festivities. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Ryan Teti, of Youngstown, Ohio, wears a groundhog hat while watching the festivities. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 Friday
Ryan Teti, of Youngstown, Ohio, wears a groundhog hat while watching the festivities. REUTERS/Alan Freed
