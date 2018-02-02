Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
Co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil for the crowd gathered at Gobbler's Knob on the 132nd Groundmore
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll revealing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast for six momore
One of Punxsutawney Phil's followers holds a sign encouraging warmer weather. Even though they have endured remore
Groundhog co-handler A.J. Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil. But another celebrated groundhog, Chuck in the New Ymore
Alex Domingo of Indianapolis, Indiana, watches early morning entertainment at Gobbler's Knob. According to legmore
Punxsutawney Phil greets reporters. Groundhogs, portly animals belonging to the squirrel family, have been offmore
Groundhog Club Inner Circle members Dave Gigliotti and Dan McGinnis welcome a large crowd. The town's annual Gmore
Ryan Teti, of Youngstown, Ohio, wears a groundhog hat while watching the festivities. REUTERS/Alan Freed
