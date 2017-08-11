Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
Pupils sit on the World War II remnants of a torpedo at Asan Memorial Park on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacifmore
Tourists frolic along Tumon beach. There were no signs of panic or an exodus from the island of 163,000 peoplemore
Tourists stroll along a road on the island of Guam. Clarissa Baumgartner, a 25-year old Guam resident, said Pymore
Tourists frolic on the waters overlooking posh hotels in Tumon tourist district. Baumgartner, a supervisor at more
Tourists wait for a bus in the Tumon tourist district. In response to President Donald Trump's tough rhetoric,more
A tourist frolics in Tumon beach. Guam's international airport was abuzz on Thursday with inbound tourists pusmore
Residents do their daily routine Zumba class inside a mall. The main beach front was busy with tourists dozingmore
Tourists pose as they rest in Tumon tourist district. Zhao Liang, a 35-year-old bank teller from Beijing, saidmore
Tourists ride a bus in the Tumon tourist district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Local residents are pictured at Tumon beach. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Tourists snorkel on the waters off Tumon beach. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A South Korean tourist carries his child in the Tumon tourist district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An amusement worker poses at the Tumon tourist district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
South Korean tourists stroll outside the Governor's Complex. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Guam Governor Eddie Calvo speaks during an interview with Reuters. Governor Eddie Calvo describes his island tmore
A view of the entrance of U.S. military Andersen Air Force base. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pupils play near the World War II remnants of a torpedo at the Asan Memorial Park. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A pupil flies his kite on the fields of Asan Memorial Park on the island of Guam. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Tourists stroll in the Tumon tourist district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Tourists parasail off the waters of Tumon beach. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
