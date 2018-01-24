Gunmen storm Afghan aid office
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 24, 2018. Rmore
Members of Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.more
Vehicles are seen on fire after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan women leave the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A member of Afghan security forces takes position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistamore
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Pamore
Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan police officers arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Pamore
An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan police officer takes position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Smoke rises at the site of a blast near the office of the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad, Afghanistmore
Burnt vehicles are seen at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
