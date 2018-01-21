エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 22日 03:45 JST

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 10
People escape during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

People escape during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
People escape during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 10
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 10
A wounded security guard receives help after being rescued from Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A wounded security guard receives help after being rescued from Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
A wounded security guard receives help after being rescued from Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 10
Afghan security forces arrive the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces arrive the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
Afghan security forces arrive the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 10
The Intercontinental Hotel is seen burnt during an attack. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The Intercontinental Hotel is seen burnt during an attack. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
The Intercontinental Hotel is seen burnt during an attack. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 10
Afghan security forces keep watch as smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces keep watch as smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
Afghan security forces keep watch as smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
7 / 10
A member of the Afghan security forces arrives the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A member of the Afghan security forces arrives the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Ommore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
A member of the Afghan security forces arrives the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
8 / 10
Afghan women and child walk by ambulances during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan women and child walk by ambulances during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
Afghan women and child walk by ambulances during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
9 / 10
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Week in sports

Week in sports

次のスライドショー

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

2018年 01月 22日
Trump's first year in office

Trump's first year in office

Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

2018年 01月 20日
America divided over Trump

America divided over Trump

From supporters' rallies to Women's Marches, a look back at a year of polarized politics.

2018年 01月 20日
North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

2018年 01月 20日

その他のスライドショー

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

Trump's first year in office

Trump's first year in office

Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

America divided over Trump

America divided over Trump

From supporters' rallies to Women's Marches, a look back at a year of polarized politics.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング