Habanos in Havana

Yosvani Herrera looks on while working at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Cigar enthusiasts look at cigar boxes for sale at the H. Upmann cigar factory store during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
A cigar enthusiast smokes a cigar during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 Tuesday
A woman works at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
A woman works at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Master roller Jhusat Hernandez Batista rolls a cigar during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 Tuesday
A woman works at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Pinar del Rio province in Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
Cohiba cigars are displayed during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 Tuesday
18 years-old tobacco farm worker Daidelis Gomez prepares tobacco leaves for drying while working at a tobacco farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
Master roller Jhusat Hernandez Batista rolls a cigar during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 Tuesday
A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
A cigar enthusiast takes a selfie at a tobacco farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
A woman walks through a tobacco plantation at a farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
A cigar enthusiast takes pictures during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 Tuesday
Cigars are displayed during the opening ceremony of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 Tuesday
