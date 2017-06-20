エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 20日 23:05 JST

Hats and horses

A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
