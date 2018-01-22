エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 23日 03:15 JST

Haute Couture week in Paris

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
